Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.75 ($43.24).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €39.18 ($46.09) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.25. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

