Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.99

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 3725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.
Separately, Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.