Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.99

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 3725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

