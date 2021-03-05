Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,923,475 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,758,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $449,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 29,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

