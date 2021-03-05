Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,054.20. 39,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,979.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,734.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

