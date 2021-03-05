Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Etsy makes up about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $681,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy stock traded down $16.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.88. The company had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,637. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

