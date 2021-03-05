Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Altria Group worth $377,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 311,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,279. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

