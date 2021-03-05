Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

REKR opened at $12.85 on Monday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

