Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 305,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

