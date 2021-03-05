REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of RGNX opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.