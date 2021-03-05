Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.45 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

