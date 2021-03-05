Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,592 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,324% compared to the average volume of 182 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $34.53. 28,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $35.76.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

