Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,206. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $504.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.