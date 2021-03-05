Red Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 0.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 254,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 249,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

