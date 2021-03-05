Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

