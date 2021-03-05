Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fiverr International (FVRR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) recently:

3/4/2021 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

2/19/2021 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/19/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $350.00.

2/18/2021 – Fiverr International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/19/2021 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.

1/12/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $185.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $185.00 to $270.00.

FVRR stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Fiverr International Ltd alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.