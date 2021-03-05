Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the January 28th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

UTG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 386,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,426. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $36.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

