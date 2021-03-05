Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.76. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

