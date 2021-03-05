Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares rose 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 2,294,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,628,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

