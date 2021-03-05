RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. 1,715,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,843,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $163.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

