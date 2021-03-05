REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.59

REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other REA Group Limited (REA.AX) news, insider Owen Wilson 12,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

