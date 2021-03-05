Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

