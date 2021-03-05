Raymond James Raises DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 34.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 337,089 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

