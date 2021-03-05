Raymond James Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $415.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.64.

COO stock opened at $371.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $396.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

