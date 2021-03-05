Raymond James Downgrades Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) to Outperform

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

