Raymond James Comments on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.23. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

