Raymond James Boosts Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $16.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $379.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

