Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Shares of PACK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 11,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,827. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

