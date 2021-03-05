Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Given New $7.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 8,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,557. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.