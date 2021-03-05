Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 18.6%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares were down 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 518,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 397,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62.
About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)
Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.
