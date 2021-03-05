Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Qumu updated its FY 2021

guidance to EPS.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,304. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

