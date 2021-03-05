Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of QH stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

