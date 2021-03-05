Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares traded down 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.26 and last traded at $65.47. 716,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 472,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

