Quant 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.03 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Quant has a market cap of $358.24 million and $7.03 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.67 or 0.00063616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

