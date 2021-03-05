Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $26.59.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NX. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.