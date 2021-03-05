Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NX. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

