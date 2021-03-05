Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Down 6%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $34.68. 2,047,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,654,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on XM. Citigroup began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

