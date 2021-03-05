Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XM. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

