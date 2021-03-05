Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XM. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

