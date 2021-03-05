Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

