Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

