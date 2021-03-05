QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.56.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 201,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

