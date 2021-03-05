QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

