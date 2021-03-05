QS Investors LLC Has $11.12 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

