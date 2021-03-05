QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

