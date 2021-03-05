QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 307,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.24 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

