QS Investors LLC Buys 836 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

NYSE:CRM opened at $205.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

