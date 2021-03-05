QS Investors LLC Buys 621 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $26.93 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

