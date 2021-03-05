QS Investors LLC Buys 34,826 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

