Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANF. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $10,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

