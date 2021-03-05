Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.73.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$34.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

