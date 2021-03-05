Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

TSE:PKI opened at C$40.11 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.57. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

