Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of JWN opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.