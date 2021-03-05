Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report released on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,458.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,115.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,844.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,470.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

